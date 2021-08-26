Constance (“Connie”) Maryann (Voellinger) Healey, age 85, of Brentwood, California, died peacefully at home on Aug. 10, 2021, after losing her battle with breast cancer.
Connie was born Dec. 8, 1935, to Constance (McDermott) and Donald Voellinger, in Waterloo, Iowa. Connie grew up in Waterloo and attended Sacred Heart Catholic School. She met her future husband, Jack, in high school, and she worked as a receptionist for Dr. Thomas Thorton while Jack finished college. Connie and Jack were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on June 14, 1958.
Shortly after marrying they moved to Anamosa, Iowa, where they lived for three years. They moved back to Waterloo, where Brian was born in 1961, then moved to California for a year while Jack pursued a master’s degree at Stanford University. They moved back to Waterloo in 1962 where Susan was born and then returned to California in 1963, living in Sunnyvale, and then Cupertino. Michael was born in 1965. The family moved to Pleasanton in 1968. Connie worked for 10 years as a secretary at EG&G, before retiring.
Jack and Connie moved to Brentwood in 1995, where they became active parishioners at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and dedicated many years of service to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Connie was a devoted mother and wife, spending countless hours supporting her three children as they played soccer, softball, baseball, football, wrestling and basketball. She was an adventurer and loved traveling and camping. She particularly enjoyed travels with Jack’s Aunt Helen, including trips to the Panama Canal and the Amazon Rain Forest. She and Jack took several memorable trips to Hawaii, Australia, Europe and Alaska with her brother Dick and his wife Adorine. Connie was an avid card player, and cards were the centerpiece of most camping trips, holiday celebrations and family gatherings.
Connie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack; her parents, Donald and Constance Voellinger; and her brother, David Voellinger. She is survived by her children; Brian Healey, Susan (Craig) Taylor; and Michael Healey; grandson, Patrick Taylor (Kimberly Bauer); great-granddaughter, Kimberly Taylor; brother, Richard Voellinger; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A vigil service will be held on September 7, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral Center, 2200 E 18th St, Antioch, California, 94509. A funeral Mass will be held on Sept. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 500 Fairview Ave., Brentwood, California, 94513. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.