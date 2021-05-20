Corinne was born on June 10, 1943, in San Francisco, to Raymond and Margaret Greaves.
She attended St. Anthony’s and graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy. Corinne grew up in the Mission District, where her parents own a sandwich shop called Cogswell’s. She had numerous cousins, aunts and uncles who were all very close and would have weekly Sunday get togethers.
Later in life, Corinne continued to maintain close bonds with her cousins by going on yearly trips out of town, where they loved to sing, play games, swim, eat, and enjoy a cocktail.
In 1970, Corinne got married to Ricardo Aguilar. They moved out to the “country” in 1971, where the two of them lived out the remainder of their lives in Livermore. They were married for 49 years, as Ricardo passed in 2019. They raised their three children in the same house that continues to remain in the family after 51 years.
She dedicated her time to raising her three children. She was the type of mother that always put her children needs before her own. She was open minded and allowed her children to learn life lessons while providing guidance and support. Besides her children, Corinne’s biggest joys in life were her grandchildren.
Her love for children went beyond her own family, as she volunteered for Livermore School District and was a preschool teacher at KinderKirk Preschool for 24 years. Corinne was a lover of life, family, and friends. Her friendship embodied her character, integrity and unconditional love to friends of 70 years or newly formed friendships.
She cultivated connections with compassion and provided trust for friends to learn understanding, acceptance and tolerance in their differences. Corinne provided her friends with a nest of belonging. Whether you were her neighbor or lived 3,000 miles away, she was always there for her friends.
Besides Corinne’s passion for her family and friends, she also loved the San Francisco Giants. Baseball was natural to Corinne from the day her dad took her to the SF Seals stadium for Giants Opening Day in 1958. Celebrating the Giants first World Series Championship was well worth her 50-year loyalty to her hometown team.
Corinne passed on April 12, in Livermore. She is survived by her children, Tony (Shauna), Andrew (Candy), and Annie; and her grandchildren, Malia, Isaac, Anthony, and Adam. Due to Covid, a private celebration of life with be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Parkinson Voice Project.