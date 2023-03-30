Craig Channing Linker, resident of Lodi, California and formerly of Livermore, California, passed away on Feb. 17, 2023, from health complications and a brief illness. He was 68.

Craig was born in Stockton, California on July 11, 1954. He attended St. Luke's Catholic School in Stockton, then St. Michael’s School in Livermore. He graduated from Livermore High School in 1972.