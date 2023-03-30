Craig Channing Linker, resident of Lodi, California and formerly of Livermore, California, passed away on Feb. 17, 2023, from health complications and a brief illness. He was 68.
Craig was born in Stockton, California on July 11, 1954. He attended St. Luke's Catholic School in Stockton, then St. Michael’s School in Livermore. He graduated from Livermore High School in 1972.
Craig began working as a stock clerk at P and X Foods in Livermore (later named Flair Market) when he was 15; he remained in the grocery business until he retired at age 53 on medical disability.
Craig was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers and Sacramento Kings. He appreciated good food and wine; he also adored his Pomeranian, Kali (and Cassie, before her). Since most of his family and friends lived out of the area, he enjoyed frequent phone calls and occasional visits from them.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Doris Linker. He is survived by his sister, Terry Cuellar; niece Tania (Rick) Panarello and grandnephews Dominic and Vincent; nephew Frank C. (Jennifer) Cuellar and grandniece Kaitlyn, as well as other family members.
A private burial was witnessed by family and friends on March 9, 2023.