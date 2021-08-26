Longtime Livermore resident Craig Joseph Schwoyer died unexpectedly at the age of 68 on Aug. 16, 2021.
Craig was born on Nov. 18, 1952 in Hayward, California to the late William and Pauline (Erb) Schwoyer. Craig attended school in the San Lorenzo school system and graduated from Arroyo High School in 1970. He attended Cal State Hayward (now known as Cal State East Bay) before transferring to Chico State where he graduated in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science in geography.
Craig married Kathy Gallagher on Aug. 2, 1975 and together they raised two sons; Michael and Mathew. He worked for the United States Forest Service from 1976 to 1978 before officially beginning his career as a surveyor with Ron Graves and Associates in Oroville, California. After relocating back to the Bay Area, Craig worked for Meridian Technical Services in Pleasanton, California from 1983 until his retirement in 2012.
The family enjoyed summers boating on Lake Shasta and winters skiing in Tahoe. Craig was an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants and his lifelong love for the game of golf cannot be overstated. Craig was a passionate consumer of music. He and Kathy attended many concerts throughout their life together. Craig had a nearly encyclopedic knowledge of classic rock and was frequently challenged by friends and family to guess the artist, album or year of a particular song. He took great pride in rarely being stumped.
In addition to his wife Kathy, Craig is survived by his sons Michael (Katie); and Mathew (Nicole); grandchildren Mackenzie and Vincent; his brother Kirk (Debbie) Schwoyer; in-laws John (Esther) Gallagher; Gail (Dave) Jampolsky; Dave (Julie) Gallagher; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind a wide circle of lifelong friends.
A memorial service will be held at Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Schwoyer family.