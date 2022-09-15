Cybil Alyssa Nelson, passed away in a motor vehicle accident near Klamath Falls, Oregon on June 24, 2022. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends who loved her dearly.
There will be a celebration of life in her honor at 6949 Bear Creek Drive, Livermore, California, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. Anyone who knew her is welcome to attend to share their stories of her wonderful life.
She grew up in Colorado and California and learned to snowboard and cross-country ski in the Colorado snow, and wakeboard on the California lakes. She enjoyed kayaking on the Deschutes River with her dog, Diesel, near her most recent home in Bend, Oregon. She loved gardening, growing flowers and vegetables, which she shared with neighbors and friends. She delighted in hiking and horseback riding. She was a talented and dedicated dancer beginning in preschool and continuing through college. Also, Cybil was a cheerleader at Livermore High School where she often choreographed the half-time performances of her cheerleading team.
Cybil had a great appreciation for art and visited countless art museums in the US and abroad. She was a talented painter and shared her lovely, sometimes whimsical, and unique works of art with family and friends
Cybil had a passion for adventure and traveled all over Italy. Then she visited many other countries, including Sweden, Slovenia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia, Greece, England, France, Switzerland, and Jamaica.
She had a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Humboldt State University and was awarded internships in three European countries. Her life’s goal was to work to protect the earth’s forests, water, plants and wild animals.
When she passed away, she had just started a new job for the city of Bend, Oregon, as a hydrologist. She created many YouTube videos about her research as a conservation biologist which anyone can view on her YouTube channel, “Cybil Nelson.”
