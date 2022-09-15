Cybil Alyssa Nelson

Cybil Alyssa Nelson, passed away in a motor vehicle accident near Klamath Falls, Oregon on June 24, 2022. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends who loved her dearly.

There will be a celebration of life in her honor at 6949 Bear Creek Drive, Livermore, California, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. Anyone who knew her is welcome to attend to share their stories of her wonderful life.