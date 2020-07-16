Cynthia Ann Makepeace passed away on July 4, 2020, at the age of 66.
Cindy was born on March 5, 1954, in Livermore. She attended St. Michael School and Livermore High School. Cindy loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and she loved going to the beach and collecting sea glass.
She was proceeded in death by her mother, Helen Makepeace. She is survived by her father, Robert Makepeace of Livermore; her children, Audra Fragulia of Tracy, Jess Bouscal of Livermore and Sara Bouscal of Watsonville; her grandsons, Joey Perez, Elijah Leonardo and Triston Richardson; her granddaughters, Carla Perez and Jovianne Bouscal; and great grandson Marcus Perez. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda Makepeace-Androws and Monique Makepeace-Doyle, both of Livermore, Paula Makepeace-Martinez of Mesa, Arizona, and Elena Makepeace-Plute of Oakley; many nieces and nephews; and many friends.
She will be missed every day.
Daughter, Sister, Mom, Nana, Aunt and friend.
Forever in our hearts.