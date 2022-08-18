Cynthia Jayne Bridgers Herrera, “Cindy” was born in Lubbock, Texas, the first child of Leon Bridgers and his wife Iretha Smith Bridgers. The day she was released from the hospital, her parents left for their home, Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Cindy attended schools in North Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan and Ohio, graduating from high school with honors. After attending Wright State University and Eastern Michigan University, Cindy followed her parents to Pleasanton, California.
While attending Chabot College, she met her future husband John, and they married in 1971. Union City, California would be their home for the next 19 years, as they grew their family with three daughters. Cindy busied herself raising the children, managing the household and, with what little time remained, dedicating her time to crafting. She began selling sewn goods, and crocheted goods in local boutiques then selling hand painted wood crafts and greeting cards. Cindy loved “live music” and dabbled on the piano and guitar. She took every opportunity to expose her children to music and the arts.