Dael Walker died peacefully at home in Lincoln, California, on Jan. 15. 2020. He was born at home in Coy, Arkansas, on Jan. 21, 1935. He was a kind and gentle man.
His parents and his mother’s large extended family moved from Arkansas to Livermore, California, when he was 8-years-old. The Cleek family was a close-knit clan and he attended school with many loving cousins. He graduated from Livermore High School in 1952.
Dael and his first wife, Tarry, raised two children in Livermore. He worked as a reactor operator at General Electric in the 1960s. He later moved to Sunol, California, and lived many happy years in Kilkare Woods. he returned to building trades for a time before finding his way to his true calling.
Dael had a spiritual awakening that led him to become a healer and a teacher of healing with quartz crystals. He taught seminars and traveled all over the world to spread his message of healing energy to thousands of students. He was the author of two books, The Crystal Book (1983), and The Crystal Healing Book (1985). He will be remembered in the spiritual community for his later workshops on crystal skulls.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie Walker; daughter Kelly Walker Sandlin; daughter-in law Terry Akins Walker; granddaughter Summer Sandlin; grandsons, Derek, Christopher and Colin Walker; and great granddaughters, Atley and Emerson Walker. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Tarry Walker, and a son, Douglas Walker.