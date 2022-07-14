Dale was born at Valley Memorial Hospital in Livermore, California, to parents Darryl B. Garrett and Kathy Bireley. He attended Junction Ave. Middle School and graduated from Livermore High in 1993. He loved sports: soccer, baseball, youth football, JV and Varsity football, baseball and basketball. Several concussions from football, his junior year ended what he loved.
Being outdoors is where he thrived: water skiing, dirt bike riding, camping at Kennedy Meadows, fishing, just being outdoors. Dale moved to Arnold California in 2020. He worked at the Sequoia Woods Golf Club, loving what he did at work and having the pleasure of golfing every night. He found his gift in helping others while living on the edge, and as I listen to the many stories of how his life made a difference, the void of his presence is felt. Dale, your smile drew us in, and your personality filled the room. He had the heart of a lion and the soul of a warrior.
Dale died suddenly in a tragic vehicle accident and is survived by his mother Kathy Bireley; brother Clinton Garrett (Andrea); one nephew (Jackson); and two nieces (Lyla & Allie). He is preceded in death by his father, Darryl Garrett.
Burial in Memory Gardens, Friday, July 15, 2022, at 2 p.m.
Celebration of life, Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 10 a.m.
Celebration Christian Center, 1135 Bluebell Dr., Livermore, California 94551.
Gathering following Dale’s Memorial Saturday:
Basso Arena-Inderbitzen Ranch, 6030 Dagnino Rd., Livermore, California 94551.
