Dale Common passed away while sleeping in his home on Sept. 11th, at 76 years old.
Dale was born July 29, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan, to Chet and Dorothy Common. He was the third out of four children. Dale was a long time Livermore resident and retired from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory after more than 30 years.
His hobbies included poker, puzzles, golf and vintage cars. Dale enjoyed cruising in his 1955 Chevy Bel Air and participating in car shows.
Dale is survived by his brothers, Kenneth Common and Alan Common; his sons, David Common and Michael Common; his daughters, April Gomez and Lindsay Fuller; his four grandsons, Landon, Andrew, Xavier, and Benjamin; and his three granddaughters, Karissa, Phoenix, and Abigail.
Dale is remembered as being a kind and generous man. He was very loved by his family and will be greatly missed.