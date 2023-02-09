OBIT - Dale Mason Turner.jpg

The Turner family is saddened to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, Dale Mason Turner. Dale passed peacefully on Jan. 15, 2023, in his home surrounded by family. Dale was 85 years old. Dale was always willing to extend his hand in friendship to all he met. He went out of his way to make connections with everyone that he encountered and when you left a conversation with Dale, you knew you had a friend for life.

Dale was born in New York and lived there until his family moved to California when he was in high school. After graduating from high school, Dale served in the Air Force in the late 1950s. He was primarily stationed in Guam. Once he left the military, he returned to California and eventually settled in Livermore.