The Turner family is saddened to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, Dale Mason Turner. Dale passed peacefully on Jan. 15, 2023, in his home surrounded by family. Dale was 85 years old. Dale was always willing to extend his hand in friendship to all he met. He went out of his way to make connections with everyone that he encountered and when you left a conversation with Dale, you knew you had a friend for life.
Dale was born in New York and lived there until his family moved to California when he was in high school. After graduating from high school, Dale served in the Air Force in the late 1950s. He was primarily stationed in Guam. Once he left the military, he returned to California and eventually settled in Livermore.
Dale loved Livermore with all his heart. His passion was evident in his many leadership roles in the city; most notably, he was the first directly elected mayor of Livermore, serving from 1982-1989. He also served many years as a member of the city council, a board member of LARPD, and president of the Rotary Club (from 1988-89).
As much as Dale loved Livermore, he loved his family more. Dale was preceded in death by his father Donald Turner, his mother Loretta Turner, and his sister, Janet Wikkerink. Dale is survived by his wife Sabina Turner, daughters Heather Bateson (Will) and Kerri Jung (Chris), and his son Christian Turner (Laureen), as well his eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Dale enjoyed sharing stories of growing up in upstate New York. In a memory book, his mom wrote of those years, “What I most remember about Dale’s teenage years was our being together as a family. Fishing, swimming, hunting with his dad. Playing games and cards with his family. Dale spent part of his summers on his Grandma Nettie’s farm, riding horses and doing farm chores with his cousins. How we missed our freckle-faced boy.”
Please join us in Dale’s celebration of life service at Cedar Grove Church in Livermore on Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. Light refreshments to follow. For our friends and family who are unable to attend in person, the service will be available via live stream at bit.ly/DaleTurnerService. His committal service will be a private event for his family.
Grandma, you have your freckle-faced boy back for eternity.