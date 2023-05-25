OBIT - Damon Matthew McKinnon.jpg

Damon spent his early years growing up in San Jose and

Fremont, graduating from Mission San Jose High School in 1984. He was the middle child of two hardworking, dedicated parents, Emma and Larry McKinnon. Always an entrepreneur, he started working in fourth grade arranging flower bouquets, and went on to deliver newspapers, care for plants, and build cabinetry during his early years.