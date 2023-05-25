Damon spent his early years growing up in San Jose and
Fremont, graduating from Mission San Jose High School in 1984. He was the middle child of two hardworking, dedicated parents, Emma and Larry McKinnon. Always an entrepreneur, he started working in fourth grade arranging flower bouquets, and went on to deliver newspapers, care for plants, and build cabinetry during his early years.
As a lifetime small business owner, Damon started his career in coffee and vending services, working at Business Vending Services (BVS). He acquired BVS and had a prosperous vending career through 2000, but his passion for building superseded all. By 1993, Damon was buying and building beautiful homes, watching his dreams become a reality. In 2000, he transitioned into building and remodeling residential homes, while doing spec homes on the side and getting his contractor’s license. He started McKinnon Construction and built the company from the ground up. Damon was passionate about his work, and it was reflected in everything he did.
In 2012, Damon relocated from San Jose to Livermore to be closer to loved ones. There, his family continued to grow, and he met his devoted wife Deborah and her three children, Steven, Brandon and Blake.
Damon applied his craftsmanship skills locally and globally, volunteering to build orphanages, dig wells, and rehabilitate health centers starting in 2009. A beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, Damon was always a great conversationalist and listening ear. He had a special way of making each person feel important and heard. He loved hard and cared deeply, doing everything he could for everyone in his life. He was everyone’s go-to person for any questions about building, cars, or general life wisdom. He would drop everything at a moment’s notice if help was needed. Damon left his mark on everything he touched, and with every interaction he had, leaving a legacy that will carry on.
Damon was passionate about life and lived each moment with intention. He loved being outdoors, mowing the lawn, tinkering in the garage, or working on his cars. He had many hobbies including boating, scuba diving, traveling, skiing, spending time with family, and having a good time. Damon was masterful with the mic and brought love, joy, warmth, laughter, and tradition to his family and friends alike. Damon expressed his love and appreciation to those around him regularly, and his way with words will be remembered eternally.
Damon leaves behind a loving family and countless friends. He is survived by his wife Deborah (Debbie) and his children Cole, Kendal and John and their mother Lora, and his stepchildren Steven, Brandon and Blake. His mother Emma and his siblings Nina and Daniel. He is preceded in death by his father Lawrence McKinnon. There are many, many more cherished family members and friends that will miss him dearly.
For his birthdays, Damon and his loved ones would volunteer at Kids Against Hunger, packing over 6,000 meals in one evening. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kids Against Hunger.