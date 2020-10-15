A loving husband, father, son, brother, grandpa, uncle and friend.
Dan was born to Weldon and Lillian Cozart on Dec. 18, 1951, in Redwood City, California. Dan left us on Sept. 30, 2020
Dan was an avid lover of sports, playing football in his youth while in college, and he also loved playing golf with his buddies. Dan was a true fan of the San Francisco 49ers and the San Francisco Giants. He loved his NASCAR, golf and football drafts.
Dan was a long time Livermore resident and business owner, and he was well known in the community. He contributed back to the community that he loved by donating his company water truck from the Cozart Brothers to the Livermore Rodeo and by his yearly donation supporting the Annual Cowgirl Luncheon.
Dan is survived by his loving wife, Veronica; his mother, Lillian; his four boys, Rob, Steve, Daniel and Scotty; daughters-in-law, Jen, Lauren, Marisa and Val; his siblings, Jerry and his wife Sylvia, David and his wife Kellie, and Linda and her husband Joe; grandchildren, Ciera, Rylee, Macyn, Noah, Sawyer and Emery; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
Danny was loved dearly and will be missed by all who knew him.