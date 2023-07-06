Daniel Glen Hargreaves (March 31, 1958 – April 21, 2023) died from a slow degeneration caused by an unidentified form of muscular dystrophy, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy of selflessness and love.
Dan's family was his pride and joy, and his passing leaves a void that will be felt by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his mother Constance Hargreaves. He is survived by his father Robert Hargreaves; his loving wife of 42 years, Cynthia Hargreaves; their children Danyel Strother, Brenna Bowers, and Crystal Palos; and his three brothers and two sisters. Dan was an adoring grandfather to his six grandchildren who brought him immeasurable joy.