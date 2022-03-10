Daniel Robert Shay (also known as Danny or Dano), son of the late Bernard and Edith Shay, and brother to Dennis and Michael Shay, sadly passed away on Feb. 18, 2022, after cancer gained the upper hand.
Dano grew up in Livermore and graduated from Granada where he played football and baseball. He worked as a technician at the Lawrence Livermore Lab and later went to school to become a respiratory therapist. However, not one to sit still very long, Dano decided to try his hand at carpentry where he could showcase his skills as he was quite talented.
Though he never married, he was no stranger to the ladies. In 1995 he became a father. His daughter Jordan, now 26 was the love of his life. Jordan being his only child, he made sure to raise her to be the best version of herself and always made it a point to tell her how proud he was of her accomplishments. Also of great importance to him were Jordan’s brothers Kenny, Blake, Trey and Joel Beede. He was very much a part of their lives and was honored to be chosen as a mentor by Trey, a job he took seriously.
Dano was the type to make those close to him feel like family as well. He was always there to lend a helping hand, offer advice, or tell a crazy story. Dano also enjoyed playing men's adult league slow pitch, where it was said he could be “timed with a calendar.” He was a fantastic chef and loved to barbecue for his friends. Dano will be forever remembered by those who loved him for his big personality, loud infectious laugh, his foul, unabated sense of humor and for all the crazy (mostly true) stories of his earlier years as an outlaw. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Dano’s friends and family are invited to help celebrate his life on Saturday, March 19, at 1 p.m. at Old Mexico Bar and Grill, 1848 Portola Ave., Livermore California.