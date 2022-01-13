Darin James Avedissian 28, loving son, brother and father and resident of Livermore, California passed away on Dec. 23, 2021.
Darin was born on July 1, 1993, to Darin S Avedissian and Cari Holsworth in Pleasanton, California. He was their second child. Darin moved to Modesto when he was six years old and graduated from Beyer High School. Darin worked in the construction Industry.
Darin enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved his son with all his heart. He had a passion for working on cars, trucks and motorcycles. He enjoyed going camping at the lake with his friends, going to the beach and snowboarding. He was caring, thoughtful and always willing to help anyone in need. Darin had a funny sense of humor along with his positive energy he would always make you laugh. He will be greatly missed and live forever in our hearts.
He is survived by his father Darin S. Avedissian, mother Cari Holsworth, sister Ashley Avedissian and his son Darin Robert Avedissian; stepmother Misty Williams, stepfather Brad Holsworth and his two children Matt Holsworth and Nikki Lopez.
The service will be held at Callaghan Mortuary on February 12. at 11 a.m., 3833 East Ave., Livermore.