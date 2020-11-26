Darrell Eugene Scherrer, one of 12 children, youngest son of Little Rock, Arkansas, and longtime resident of Livermore, entered into enteral slumber on Nov. 12, 2020, at the age of 73.
Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on June 16, 1947, Darrell moved to Livermore in 1966 and built a wild and free life, where he lived and survived until his final days.
He is preceded by his father, mother, brothers, sisters, son and grand-dog Chloe. Darrell is survived by his daughter, Shannon Lee; sister, Cora Lee; all the members of his AA family and his grand-dog Dotcom.
Darrell was a mechanic, handy-man and author of the Book of Darrell. He enjoyed fishing and doing God’s work helping others. He spent the last 37 years sober and helping many others to maintain sobriety. He bought a lot of big books for folks walking in the doors of AA.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Discovery Church of the Nazarene, located at 5862 Las Positas Road, Livermore, California, 94551.