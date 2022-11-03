Darrell Cook was born in Napa, moved to Livermore 1960 and went to Green School, Portola, Rincon, Junction and Granada High.
He met his wife in 1962 at Portola Elementary School and became her boyfriend through high school. Reunited with his love Tammy Giallanza, and they married in May 2003.
He is survived by his wife Tammy; stepsons Eric and Stuart Holmes; daughter Kalena Kuhn; sister Neickol Cook; brother Jason Cook; mother Gloria Scott; several nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; granddaughters Isabelle Kuhn and Charlise Holmes Simone Jeskey; and his in-laws the Giallanza and Quintell families.
He is preceded by his father Monte Cook; stepfather Troy Scott; son Jared Cook; and mother-in-law Sharon Giallanza.
He was loved by many friends.
He owned his own HVAC companies. He liked traveling and nature.
A Celebration of Life will be held after the holidays.