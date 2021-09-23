David Charles Seitz passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Livermore, California. He was 39.
David was born on March 3, 1982, in Stockton, California. He graduated from Brookside Christian Academy in 2000, and continued his education at San Joaquin Delta Community College, in Stockton California.
David met Samantha in October 2009. They welcomed a son, Noah Alexander Seitz, in September 2013. David was overjoyed that he had a son. If you were to ask David what his greatest accomplishment was, he would tell you it was being a father to Noah, his “Little Buddy.” David was Noah’s hero.
David had many talents and interests. He was an amazing chef and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. David was a devoted Dallas Cowboys football fan (#1 fan since childhood). He loved nature, hiking, and going to the ocean with his family. He also had a love of knowledge, especially in science. He was a hard-working individual who took pride in what whatever job he was working at.
David is survived by his mother, Sheila Ruiz; father, Brent Seitz (Judy); sister, Stephanie Seitz (Damion); nephew, Luccis; all of Stockton, California; and his son, Noah Alexander Seitz (Samantha Ferrel-Echols) of Livermore. David is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and an extension of family members who loved him dearly, all who will truly miss him
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Micke Grove Regional Park, located at 1793 Micke Grove Road, Lodi CA 95240. The gathering is open to all from 11 a.m. to 1 p,m.