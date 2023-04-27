OBIT - David Henry Roberts.jpg

David Henry Roberts (Dave) was welcomed into this world on New Years Day 1946 in South San Francisco, California by parents Benjamin Max Roberts and Eva Daisy Roberts. When Dave was a toddler, his family moved to Tracy, California where his father was a founding partner in the Tracy Garbage Company. Tracy was a good place for Dave to grow up … he could walk into the tomato fields with a saltshaker and eat right off the vine. He would become a pole vaulter at Tracy High, land his first job working at a gas station, remodel a 36 Ford as a very young man, and begin his 40-year career as a mechanical technician at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Dave’s artistry, meticulous attention to detail and ability to build just about anything with elegance was admired by friends and colleagues at the Lab where he made critical contributions to the large laser projects of Shiva, Nova, Beamlet and NIF. When Edward Teller came to the lab to sign copies of his biography Energy and Conflict, a young Dave stood in line to have a copy signed for his dad. He couldn’t believe that Edward Teller actually wanted to chat with him and find out what it was like to be a mech tech at the lab. But he did. And everyone who knew Dave understood why; Dave was just plain wonderful to be around. Whether you were his biking buddy, his golf buddy, his car buddy, his work colleague or his neighbor, he listened, he helped, he offered wise counsel, then he smiled that beautiful smile and you found yourself wanting to stay near him. 