David Joseph Fraser, 73, of Livermore, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, after a long illness.
David grew up and attended public schools in Oakland, California, and served as a corporal in the U.S.M.C. Later in life, he attended St. Mary’s College of California. He worked for 17 years in the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department, as well as in construction, real estate, and security. David had a larger-than-life personality and was passionate about cooking for others, vacationing in Hawaii and Boston, and talking sports and politics.
He is survived by his partner, Kathy Silva; his sons, Joseph Fraser and Andrew Fraser; and his sister, Joanne Fraser. Memorial contributions may be made in David’s memory to the Valley Humane Society, 3670 Nevada St., Pleasanton, CA, 94566, or at valleyhumane.org.