David Malcolm Neilson was born in East Oakland on Feb. 10, 1931 to his San Francisco-born mother and Scottish-immigrant father, with older sister Jane.
David was an extremely hard worker and lover of family and friends, a HAM radio aficionado, an opera and symphony lover, a golf player, a scientist and computer engineer, a veteran of the Korean War, and a precious gem to his entire family. David was extremely intelligent, witty, hilarious, with a wry and sometimes sardonic sense of humor. He loved children and showing his granddaughter computers, science, art and music.
If any family member needed financial assistance, he, without hesitation, used his resources to help. David was funny, kind, generous, loving, sharp, blunt, realistic, enjoyed his life to the fullest, worked hard to reap his rewards, and loved sharing his interests, time, hobbies, and life with his loved ones. He will be forever missed.
David passed on Aug. 25, 2020, nine days after suffering a heart attack during the infamous, early morning Aug. 16, 2020 lightning storm. He was predeceased by his son, William Crawford Neilson in 2003; and wife, Cozette Neilson in 2006. He is survived by his son, David Alexander "Alex" Neilson; and granddaughter, Valerie Moon Watchempino.
