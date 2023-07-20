OBIT - David. W. Anderson.png

David Anderson, long time resident of Dublin, California, passed away at the age of 92. He is survived by Shirley, his wife of 70 years, and their children Sandra (Ed), Suzanne (Tim), David, Sharon (Rick), and Douglas; 13 grandchildren; James, Justin (Monica), Nathan, Megan (Kyle), Ashley, Skyler, Haley, Hannah, Zachary, Sophia, Sydney, Tommy and Marie, and five great-grandchildren; Daisy, Isabel, Annabelle, Atlas and Ceres.

Dave was born in Minnesota to parents, Hjalmer Anderson and Valborg Sagen. Along with brother Burton Anderson, the family moved to Wisconsin where Dave was an Eagle Scout, a basketball player and a graduate of Central High School. Dave attended the University of Minnesota, earning a bachelor's degree in business.