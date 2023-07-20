David Anderson, long time resident of Dublin, California, passed away at the age of 92. He is survived by Shirley, his wife of 70 years, and their children Sandra (Ed), Suzanne (Tim), David, Sharon (Rick), and Douglas; 13 grandchildren; James, Justin (Monica), Nathan, Megan (Kyle), Ashley, Skyler, Haley, Hannah, Zachary, Sophia, Sydney, Tommy and Marie, and five great-grandchildren; Daisy, Isabel, Annabelle, Atlas and Ceres.
Dave was born in Minnesota to parents, Hjalmer Anderson and Valborg Sagen. Along with brother Burton Anderson, the family moved to Wisconsin where Dave was an Eagle Scout, a basketball player and a graduate of Central High School. Dave attended the University of Minnesota, earning a bachelor's degree in business.
After graduation Dave enlisted in the Navy. While waiting for an appointment, he worked at G. Heileman Brewing Company where he met Shirley. Dave attended Officers Candidate School and received additional training at Northwestern. He and Shirley were married and received their first military assignment to Hawaii. His Navy career took them to many destinations including Florida, Kansas, Maine, Pennsylvania, Iceland, Texas and California. Dave retired after 20 years as a naval aviator receiving many awards and military honors for his service.
Following his naval retirement, Dave trained Canadian pilots to fly multi-engine planes, worked for Granite Construction Company, invested in Calico Lumber Company, and worked for True Value Hardware.
Dave loved crossword puzzles, bowling, reading, golf, British humor and proper grammar. He loved to sit in the front window and watch the world go by! He was an intellect with a dry sense of humor and wit, making those around him smile. Most important of all, he was a husband and father who was loved greatly, is missed beyond measure and will be carried forever in our hearts.
There will be a private family ceremony honoring Dave on July 26 at the Sacramento Military Cemetery.