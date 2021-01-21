Dave Dorn, 90, died peacefully at his Livermore, California, home following a stroke. Dave was a retired physicist with a long career at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab (LLNL) and a Korean War US Navy veteran. He was born June 25, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan to Ernest and Ruth (nee Fackler) Dorn. David was raised with his older brother and two younger sisters in humble circumstances at the height of the Great Depression. Dave attended Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana, to study Physics on an NROTC scholarship, and graduated in 3-1/2 years with a B.Sc. in 1952 when he began his service in the United States Navy. His ship operated north of the demarcation line in the Korean War. Later, he led the Fire Fighting and Damage Control School in Honolulu. On a visit to San Diego, Dave’s cousin suggested that he take out Ada, a very special nurse she worked with. Dave and Ada hit it off, and once he returned to Hawai’i, he proposed … but Ada wasn’t ready to commit. Happily, when his ship arrived in the next port, there was a letter waiting from Ada accepting his proposal, and they were married in Vancouver, B.C. in 1953. Dave then transferred to the Naval Reserve and returned to Purdue University to pursue a Ph.D. in nuclear physics with the GI Bill. He joined LLNL as a theoretical physicist in 1959. During his 32 years at LLNL, Dave worked on many diverse projects. He explored using neutron beams from nuclear tests to create super-heavy elements, including a new element, Fermium 255. He worked with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to develop a method to tag and trace explosives. In the 60’s, Dave worked on the Plowshares Project, exploring non-military uses of nuclear explosives, e.g. for civil engineering. In the 70’s, he helped craft the Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty (SALT) with the Russians to reduce stockpiles of nuclear weapons on both sides. He also worked on green energy projects in Pacific Island nations to bring government-developed technologies to the private sector. In the ’80s, Dave was on loan to the US Department of Energy in New York and Washington DC and as a US Delegate to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Switzerland. He worked with other international delegations to develop disarmament treaties and verification protocols. After retiring from the Lab in 1991, Dave joined the United Nations Special Commission investigating weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, where they found and dismantled existing programs, which explains why none were later found in the second Iraq conflict. He found this particularly rewarding, working with inspection teams of experts from many countries. Dave and Ada were passionate in their commitment to their Lutheran Church community, serving together as Elder at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Livermore and co-leading weekend workshops for Lutheran Marriage Encounter on communication skills for couples throughout the US, Scandinavia and South America. Along the way they made lifelong friends. Dave loved discussion and would often challenge conventional thinking to keep the conversation lively and open. He respected and loved nature and led the family on fishing, camping, backpacking, and cross-country skiing adventures. The family enjoyed a rich cultural life in the Bay Area and hosted several exchange students. Dave is dearly loved and had an exceptional impact due to his desire to connect on a deep level with people from all walks of life. Dave is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ada; children, Kalani Baker, Donald Dorn-Lopez, Patricia Dorn and Malcolm Dorn and their partners; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also counted his many fellow church members and international friends as “family.” Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held later. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the charity of your choice.
