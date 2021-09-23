A truly remarkable man, retired Commander Dean Stavert, a member of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office of over 32 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 4, 2021, in Manteca, California.
Dean was born on Sept. 12, 1960, in Castro Valley. Dean grew up in Livermore and attended Livermore High School. Upon graduation in 1978, Dean went to work for his biological father’s trucking company, KK Jr. Trucking, in Hayward. Dean then decided he wanted to become a sheriff’s deputy and followed in the footsteps of his stepfather, Bud, graduating from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office 78th Academy.
Dean was assigned to Santa Rita Jail, Eden Township Substation, Glenn Dyer Jail, Bailiff & Marshals, Civil & Transportation, Dublin Police Services, AC Transit, Regional Training Center, and the Office of Emergency Services and County Wide Services. In addition to working the many duty stations, Dean managed the Oakland Raiders security detail for many years.
Dean was admired by all who had the pleasure to have met him for a brief minute or for a career-long friendship. He did countless good deeds and always had a friendly smile and a strong handshake, yet, he was loving, thoughtful and appreciative of all the people who cared for him. He loved law enforcement and his beloved ACSO Family.
Dean retired from the sheriff’s office and returned to work as a retired annuitant. He was assigned as an investigator to the Alameda County’s Waste Management Authority. It was due to his employment there that Dean became very passionate about recycling and leaving a better footprint on this Earth.
Dean joined the Oakland Raiders in 2013 as vice president of security until he was no longer able to work due to his illness. Dean helped oversee security practices at the Oakland Coliseum, the Alameda practice facility and other properties. As the Raiders developed and built Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, he oversaw the design of the building’s security systems. His fingerprints are all over the Gameday Operations Center, the Law Enforcement Offices, the perimeter security and the surveillance systems. Dean poured his heart and soul into the design of those areas.
In 2007, Dean married the love of his life, Carol, and his life was filled with joy and family. Dean and Carol enjoyed traveling and hosting many, many family events. Dean embraced all the wonderful memories, and it was his mission to continue these family traditions, even when he could no longer participate in the festivities.
Dean was diagnosed with cancer in April 2019, and was told he had six weeks to live. It was then that he vowed to fight the disease to the very end. Dean’s medical teams, the special care of his loving wife, Carol, and the outpouring of emotional support from all who loved and respected him, kept him fighting for two and a half years, until he said it was time to let go. Not once during this long terminal illness did he complain or refuse treatment. His faith and never-ending hope strengthened his life and his love for all his family.
Dean is survived by his wife, Carol (Alvarez); children, Heather, Ryan, Erik (ACSO deputy), Alexandra, Sean, James and Frank; and grandchildren, Lilly and Dean, his namesake. He was proud of all of them and loved them dearly. His mother, Wilma, and stepfather, William (Bud) Harlan; sister, Sheila; brother, Terry; and aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family members. His father, James Stavert, precedes him in death.
Dean was an avid fan of the Oregon Ducks, Oakland A’s, Oakland Raiders now the Las Vegas Raiders, his annual golf trip with the “boys”, traveling, drinking Scotch whisky and dancing with his wife. Dean leaves a legacy of enjoying and living life to the fullest. He was an amazing husband, son, father, papa, uncle and friend. Dean has now transitioned to Heaven, where we will someday hug him again.
Memorial Services Catholic Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at St. Bede Catholic Church, 26950 Patrick Ave., Hayward, CA 94544. Immediately following at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd., Hayward, CA 94544.