It is with great sadness that the family of Debra Ann (Cardoza) Paulo announces her passing at her Valley Springs home on April 6, 2021.
A native of Livermore, she had deep roots in the farming and ranching community with extended family still engaged in the agriculture community.
Debra “Debbie” was a 1978 graduate of Livermore High School. She married the love of her life, David Paulo, in 1980 and welcomed son, Trenten, in 1982. David and Debbie lived in Livermore until 2006, when they decided to move to Valley Springs.
Debbie was an amazing person to be around and loved by so many. She was the bright light in her family’s and “family of friends’” lives, making everyone feel at ease when they were around her. Her passing leaves a big hole in all our hearts.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, George Cardoza and LaVerne (Sachau) Cardoza; and sister-in-law, Lisa Paulo. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, David Paulo; and son, Trenten Paul;’ as well as sisters, Sheila Fagliano (Paul) and Gloria Cardoza-Vasconcellos (sadly passing just 15 days after Debbie); and half-sister, Linda (Cardoza) Anglin.
Debbie will be grieved by the entire Paulo family, Joe (Char) Paulo, Dennis Paulo, Sherry Paulo, Ronnie (Laurie) Paulo, and Debra (“Little Debbie”) Paulo.
Additionally, she leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. All of these she touched and loved deeply but the light of her life were her beloved grandchildren, Rylee and Dayten Paulo.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Free Will Organization, a non-profit, at freewillorg.org., P.O. Box 1167, Valley Springs, CA 95252, 209-584-900 or business@freewillorg.org, or a charity of your choice.