DeLene A. Gouvaia

DeLene passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the impressive age of 94.
She was born on May 11, 1926, in Eugene, Oregon, to Walter and Minnie DeWitt. At the age of 1, her family moved to Adair, Iowa, where her brother, Dean, was born in 1928. By 1939, her family had moved to Casey, Iowa, where she attended Casey High School and graduated in 1943.
Shortly after graduation, her parents’ government work brought her to California. At 18, she began working at Sharpe’s Army Depot in Lathrop, California, as a private secretary to a colonel. She eventually met her future husband, Anthony Gouvaia, after being introduced to each other by his sister. They married Dec. 30, 1945, in Manteca, California, and moved to Livermore seven years later.
Anthony and DeLene were the parents of Ron, John, Mark, and Jeannette. DeLene was a PTA member at the Green School, a 4-H leader of Green 4-H club, and later, a 4-H leader at Inman 4-H Club, where she taught sewing and cooking. She was keen on hosting family dinners and gatherings and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, cooking, baking, gardening, animals, and traveling.
After her husband Anthony retired, they traveled to South America, Canada, Washington, Oregon, and Nevada. Upon returning, she enjoyed attending St. Michael’s Golden Friends’ luncheons and bus trips to the casinos. Family was her number one priority, and she was known to look for the good in everyone. She kept a positive outlook on life and never yelled at anyone.
Anthony and DeLene were married for 54 years before he passed away in 2000. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and great grandson. She is survived by her four children, nine grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
Her funeral mass will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church on March 17, at 10 a.m. Family and friends are encouraged and welcome to attend.