Della Fay Hicks passed away peacefully with her family by her side when she took her last breath on Sunday, November 13, 2022, in Seattle, Washington. She defied the odds on more than three occasions until she passed at the age of 99.
She was born in 1923 in Guernsey, Iowa to John Homer Groff and Frances Anna Groff (Pidima) in Guernsey, Iowa (a town of about 100 people) where she grew up with her older sister Doris. She played basketball at Guernsey High School. Della used to take the cream from the family cow to the Guernsey creamery and got to keep the money. Her father Homer Groff was the town postman and delivered the mail in a mail wagon. Della accompanied her father on his mail route and remembers her mother putting hot bricks in the wagon to keep their feet warm on cold Iowa mornings. Homer was also a scout leader.
Della’s first job was running the elevator at a Cedar Rapids department store. She married Harold James Hicks in 1948 in Montezuma, Iowa. They had 4 girls: Sharon, Treva, Valera and Claudia. In 1955, they drove to California for a new job opportunity for Harold in the Bay Area. They lived in a room above the local bar in Brisbane, California. In about 1962 they moved to K Street in Livermore, California and were there until 2012. Della worked in a laundromat for her sister-in-law Betty Hicks and brother-in-law Mearle Hicks in Livermore in the 1960s. Before retiring, Harold worked at San Jose State University and Sandia National Laboratory in Livermore, California in the computer field. Harold passed away in 2008.
In 2012 Della sold their home in Livermore, California that they had lived in for about 50 years and moved to Paradise, California to live with her daughter Valera and husband Tom. About 2017 Della then went to live with daughter Treva and husband Larry in Concord, California until the Camp Fire of Nov. 8, 2018. She then went to live with daughter Sharon and husband Brian in Seattle, Washington.
She loved to do word searches, crochet doilies, afghans, potholders and scarves and said when she went to bed, her fingers were still moving like she was still crocheting! She always had a word search or crochet project in her hands.
Survived by all four daughters, sister-in-law Hazel Sigafoose Hester and many nieces and nephews, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A private celebration oflLife will be on her 100th birthday for family only.