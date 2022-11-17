OBIT - Della Fay Hicks.jpg

Della Fay Hicks passed away peacefully with her family by her side when she took her last breath on Sunday, November 13, 2022, in Seattle, Washington. She defied the odds on more than three occasions until she passed at the age of 99.

She was born in 1923 in Guernsey, Iowa to John Homer Groff and Frances Anna Groff (Pidima) in Guernsey, Iowa (a town of about 100 people) where she grew up with her older sister Doris. She played basketball at Guernsey High School. Della used to take the cream from the family cow to the Guernsey creamery and got to keep the money. Her father Homer Groff was the town postman and delivered the mail in a mail wagon. Della accompanied her father on his mail route and remembers her mother putting hot bricks in the wagon to keep their feet warm on cold Iowa mornings. Homer was also a scout leader.