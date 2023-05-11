Denise was born in Livermore to Sylvian Christensen and Winifred Lester.
Raised in Livermore, Denise had many stories from attending Fifth Street School to graduating from Livermore High School.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Denise was born in Livermore to Sylvian Christensen and Winifred Lester.
Raised in Livermore, Denise had many stories from attending Fifth Street School to graduating from Livermore High School.
After marrying her husband, Mark, they raised two sons in Livermore as well. Denise was very involved in raising her children and encouraging them with their 4-H projects and events over the years.
Denise spent 35 years working for Safeway in the deli department and made many friends of both co-workers and customers.
She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Denise is survived by her husband Mark, sons Michael (Suzanne) and Paul; brother Tom; and grandsons Cole and Travis.
A memorial service for Denise will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 11 a.m. at Callaghan’s Mortuary in Livermore.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any cancer research or charity of your choice. Denise Gouvaia
Nov. 12, 1951 – April 20, 2023
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Lane closures on Eastbound 580 stopped traffic for hours on Friday, March 24 as Caltrans worked to shore up a retaining wall that slid during the series of recent storms.