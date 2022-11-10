OBIT - Dennis Barr.jpg

Dennis Gerald Barr passed away on Oct. 22, 2022. He was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota in 1950 to Gerald and Ada Mae Barr. He moved to Livermore with his family in 1955 and attended Junction Avenue for kindergarten through 8th grade. He then attended Granada High School and graduated in 1968. As a young boy, Dennis enjoyed playing baseball with his cousins and the neighbor kids. Dennis was always a hard worker, starting his first job as a paperboy at 10-years-old. Dennis started working at Purity’s grocery store at the age of 16. After graduating high school, Dennis served in the U.S. Army.

After the Army, he met his future wife Bev Adams, and they married on Oct. 14, 1972. In 1974, their twin daughters, Cynthia and Teresa, were born. He started his career at Lucky’s grocery store and attended Chabot College. He also worked for Pepperidge Farms, as well as a bus driver for Wheels. He decided to officially retire in 2015.