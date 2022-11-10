Dennis Gerald Barr passed away on Oct. 22, 2022. He was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota in 1950 to Gerald and Ada Mae Barr. He moved to Livermore with his family in 1955 and attended Junction Avenue for kindergarten through 8th grade. He then attended Granada High School and graduated in 1968. As a young boy, Dennis enjoyed playing baseball with his cousins and the neighbor kids. Dennis was always a hard worker, starting his first job as a paperboy at 10-years-old. Dennis started working at Purity’s grocery store at the age of 16. After graduating high school, Dennis served in the U.S. Army.
After the Army, he met his future wife Bev Adams, and they married on Oct. 14, 1972. In 1974, their twin daughters, Cynthia and Teresa, were born. He started his career at Lucky’s grocery store and attended Chabot College. He also worked for Pepperidge Farms, as well as a bus driver for Wheels. He decided to officially retire in 2015.
His hobbies included golfing, camping, fishing and playing cards. Dennis was an avid sports fan and rarely missed watching a Warriors, 49ers or Giants game. He and Bev enjoyed traveling to various places. He looked forward to the annual camping trip to Calaveras Big Trees every summer with the family. He loved coordinating the cornhole, horseshoe and ladder golf tournaments. Dennis loved watching his grandkids’ sporting events and rarely missed a game.
Dennis is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Bev; and their daughters Cynthia (Jason) Boberg and Teresa (Shawn) Straume; and grandchildren Jake and Madison Boberg, and Shelby and Trevor Straume. He is preceded in death by his brothers Ken and Rod Barr. Dennis was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday Nov. 18, 2022, at 5 p.m. at 1850 2nd St., Livermore, California. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hope Hospice, 6377 Clark Ave., Dublin, California 94568-3024.