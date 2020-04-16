Dennis George Moore

Dennis (Denny) George Moore passed away peacefully at home after a long illness.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan, and graduated from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, in 1962 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He moved to Huntington Beach, California, to work for the Douglas Aircraft Company, which was then testing the third stage module for the Saturn V rocket, part of the Apollo space program. It was there that he met Cindy, his wife of almost 55 years.
He and Cindy moved to Livermore, California, in 1966, where he worked at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory as a device engineer. But his dream was to invent, design and manufacture new products, so he started his own business, Sierra Products, Inc. in 1968.
One of his first ideas was a submersible boat trailer light that utilized the air-trapping principle to keep out water, which proved to be an immediate success in the marine industry. He also designed and developed a line of steel storage buildings known as Moore Room. At his death, he held nine patents.
He especially enjoyed boating, camping, motorhome trips across the country, antique and collectible hunting, acquiring and restoring classic cars (especially convertibles), and get-togethers with family and friends around a campfire at his ranch in Columbia, California.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Cindy; two daughters, Dana and Denise; four grandchildren, Brock, Hannah, Lauren and Morgan; and sons-in-law, Scott and Brady. A remembrance with family members with be held at a later date.