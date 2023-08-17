Dennis Mitchell went home to be with the Lord and his family. Oh, the reunion that it must have been to be reunited with his wife, Sandy and children, Corrina, Jason, Sierra, Amber, Sonny and Jeri that he has so lovingly missed these past 23 years. Dennis loved the Lord and his family, and we rejoice that he is in heaven and at peace with them. No longer alone, no longer suffering, no longer in pain physically and emotionally.
Dennis loved to make people happy despite the pain he suffered. He loved music, especially the Grateful Dead, his dog named Love, and people.