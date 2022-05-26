John Dennis Mapes of Livermore, California passed away unexpectedly on May 17, 2022 at 81 years old. He was a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and Granada Little League coach.
Dennis was born in Hollywood, California and grew up in the Los Angeles area. The son of Ted and Ruth Mapes, a Hollywood stunt man and postal worker, he graduated from John H. Francis Polytechnical High School before attending San Jose State University. In 1964, one month after graduating with a degree in geology, Dennis quickly joined the United States Navy as an aviation officer. He served his country for eight years — a position that he held with the highest regard.
After service Dennis went on to complete his master’s degree in civil engineering from San Jose State University while working at the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory. He retired from the lab after 30 years of employment.
But it was Coach Mapes that many will remember most. Dennis began coaching baseball with his oldest son in 1982 and continued to coach for the next 12 years until his younger son aged out at 18 years old. And although his boys had grown, Dennis continued to be involved; he ran youth tryouts and helped with the draft for several more years. In addition, he served on the Granada Little League Board of Directors and was part of the second class elected to the Granada Little League Hall of Fame.
Dennis loved the outdoors and enjoyed travel. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching them in their many activities.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Donna, sons John and Jeff, daughter-in-law Joanne, daughter-in-law Trina, four grandchildren Tyler, Rachel, Ellie and Abri, and several nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his sister Marilyn Ils.
There will be a celebration of life service for Dennis on Friday, June 24 at noon. The service will be held at Callaghan Mortuary, 3833 East Avenue in Livermore. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested for donations to be made in Dennis Mapes’ name to Granada Little League PO Box 665, Livermore, California, 94550.
