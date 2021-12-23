A celebration of life will be held on Dec. 29, in memory of Diana Lynn Rhodes who passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Dec. 4, 2021 after a long battle with end stage renal disease and other ailments.
Born Diana de la Nux on Dec. 2, 1949 in Alameda, California to Francis Joseph and Natalie Elizabeth Silva. Raised in San Leandro where she met David Rapoza and in 1972, they were married. Together they had a son Matthew Rapoza and in 1976 they moved to a little house in Livermore, California. The couple divorced in the early 1990’s and Diana would remain in Livermore until her passing.
She was an outstanding vocalist and self-taught guitar player even playing in a band in her teen years. She could often be heard singing while running errands and playing guitar at family gatherings. Diana was an avid animal lover. In addition to rescuing several stray dogs over the years would also put out food for the neighborhood cats.
She was proceeded in death by her twin brother Craig who passed at a young age, her mother Natalie E Siva of Livermore; her father Francis Jospeh de la Nux of Arizona; and aunts Dorothy E. Silva, Hazel Rhodes, Evelina Dianda and an uncle Les Silva. She is survived by her son and caregiver Matthew Rapoza of Livermore; her sister Randa Burrows; her niece Jennifer Burrows; and nephew Rick Burrows; as well as cousins Ron Lawrence and Christine Milton and their families.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to your local animal shelter or local Humane Society.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Rhodes family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.