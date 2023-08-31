OBIT - Diane Diemer.jpg

Diane Elaine Diemer of Dublin passed away on Aug. 14, 2023, at age 77. She is survived by Ed, her husband of 57 years. Both Diane and Ed retired from Sandia National Laboratories.

Diane is also survived by children Brad (Shelly) Diemer, Mindy Diemer, Brian (Lisa) Diemer and Charissa (Ron) Pedro. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two sisters, and a brother.