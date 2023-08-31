Diane Elaine Diemer of Dublin passed away on Aug. 14, 2023, at age 77. She is survived by Ed, her husband of 57 years. Both Diane and Ed retired from Sandia National Laboratories.
Diane is also survived by children Brad (Shelly) Diemer, Mindy Diemer, Brian (Lisa) Diemer and Charissa (Ron) Pedro. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two sisters, and a brother.
Diane was born in Waco, Texas. She was a technical editor and project manager at Sandia.
Family and children were Diane’s passion in life. She always remembered birthdays and other important dates and made Christmas a very special event. She lived to celebrate children, loving each one openly and unconditionally. Diane put others above herself, spending her final years caring for family who could no longer care for themselves. Her love and generosity will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Visitation was held at Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Callaghan’s. Interment was at Roselawn Cemetery in Livermore followed by a reception at Callaghan’s.
