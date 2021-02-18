Dinora Morales, age 69, passed away on Jan. 26, 2001.
She was born in El Salvador on Oct. 1, 1951. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Roberto; five children, Maricela Morales, Erica Moreno, Michelle Valencia, Diane Mardones, and Roberto Morales Jr.; as well as four sons-in-law, one daughter-in-law, 15 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Dinora will be remembered as a very dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as an extremely dedicated member of the St. Michael’s charismatic prayer group. She would voluntarily pray for anyone who needed it in their home or wherever requested. She helped with grief support and leading the rosary. She was so caring and giving that she would regularly donate to those in need.
Her warm and loving personality will forever be remembered by all those who knew her.