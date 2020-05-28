Dolly May (Moore) Jansen

Dolly May Jansen, of Livermore, California, died at home on May 20, 2020, at the age of 88. Her husband and children were present as she passed.
She was born in San Francisco on Nov. 22, 1931, the only child of Thyra Glenness (nee Haake) and Samuel Arthur Moore. Her father died when she was 3 years old, and due to her mother’s illness, she was sent to live with foster families. She told lots of stories of both her travails and adventures as a child in the San Francisco.
At age 13, she was fortunate to move to the Altamont Pass cattle ranch of Kate Flynn, where she found a loving home with foster siblings for the rest of her childhood. The kids rode the Greyhound bus to Livermore every day to attend school. She was a 1950 graduate of Livermore High School. In December 1952, she married Sidney L. Jansen and together they raised four children.
Dolly volunteered at Marilyn Avenue Elementary School in Livermore for more than 20 years, as a classroom tutor, in the Parent Teacher Organization, at the school carnivals, and more. She was a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader, and a talented baker and cake decorator. Her husband, children, and friends were particularly fond of her award-winning pies, her cakes, and her Norwegian crumb cookies.
She embraced the Norwegian culture of her immigrant mother-in-law and was thrilled to visit Norway and extended family for three weeks in 1983. She and Sidney were long-time members of the Sons of Norway (Snorre Lodge) in Hayward, California.
She was devoted to her family, which included her husband, children, grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She was a loving wife and a wonderful mom, who was known to roll around on the floor with her kids. Family camping trips were one of her many joys.
As young adults, her children always knew they could bring friends home for dinner or holidays, and they would instantly be made to feel welcome. In her later years, she was fond of the monthly lunches at the Tri Valley Senior Support Program in Pleasanton. She was loyal to her friends, and is remembered for her humor and sense of fun. At the start of hospice care a week before her death, she was still sharing jokes with family members.
She is survived by Sidney, her husband of 67 years; daughter, Allison Jansen, and her wife Jean Myers; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Teri Jansen; son David Janssen and his partner Darlene Machado; daughter Nancy Jansen and her partner Michael Gaines; grandchildren Jessica, Anna, Derek, Laura, and Landon; and a great-granddaughter, Keira.
Services were held May 22 at Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore. Her ashes will be interred at Memory Gardens Cemetery.