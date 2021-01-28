Former longtime Pleasanton and Grass Valley, California, resident, Dolores “Dee” Eastment passed away in her sleep on Jan. 17, 2021; she was 91.
Dolores Jean Kendrick was born on March 23, 1929, in Washington D.C. She married Lendell “Len” Eastment on May 31, 1946. Len preceded her in death in 2007.
She is survived by her four children, Chuck (JoAnn), Lois (Phil), James (Lori), and Carolyn (Dave); seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
She had a lifelong love of gardening and enjoyed volunteering at Auburn Faith Hospital for many years. Dee gave her family four things that made them who they are - love, humor, discipline, and resolve. For that, we are forever grateful.