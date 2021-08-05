Dolores Grant Hiskes, our beloved ”Drammy”, mom and wife passed peacefully in her sleep on June 21, 2021 at The Redwoods Retirement Community in Mill Valley, California.
Daughter of Leslie and Dagmar Grant, Dolores was born in the Scandinavian neighborhood of Chicago the day after Christmas in 1930. Always a performer, she loved to be in plays, dance (tap and ballet) and had to be dragged off stage when she was young for not wanting to leave.
She met the love of her life, Johnny, at University of Illinois at Navy Pier right after the Korean War. He was just back from two years' service in the Coast Guard and was a physics major on the GI Bill. They married two years later, moved to Berkeley, California and had two children, Robin Hiskes Caproni and John Grant Hiskes.
After focusing on putting Johnny through UC Berkley for his PhD, they moved to Livermore. While raising two kids, who were having difficulty reading, and hearing Robin’s teacher tell her “20% of students never learn to read,” Dolores found her mission and passion knowing the nearby Catholic school used phonics and had 100% literacy. Dolores became set on a mission to improve literacy via phonics which became her life's work and legacy. In addition to teaching her own kids how to read, Dolores worked tirelessly for years on her own phonics book which she self-published and that resulted in a best seller on Amazon. “Phonics Pathways” is now used world-wide and a favorite among home schoolers.
Dolores and Johnny had the good fortune of having a wide net of diverse friends with whom they enjoyed engaging their kids and grandchildren. They enjoyed adventure; debates, hosting study groups on various topics, extensive traveling, camping, attending the opera, plays and ballets. But most of all Dolores loved pies, whipped cream and playing her “magic egg trick” with her grandkids, extended family and last but not least, doting on her grandkitties: Lucy, Clumsy, Frick, Frack and Foops. She will be very,very much missed.
Dolores is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Robin Hiskes Caproni and Christopher Caproni of Mill Valley, California; son, John Grant Hiskes of Oakhurst, California; grandchildren Connor Grant Caproni of Los Angeles, California and Austenne Nicole Caproni of West Hollywood, California. Dolores is preceded in death by her husband John Robert Hiskes and sister Beverly Grant Stevens. In lieu of flowers, it is the family’s wish that you please donate a copy of “Phonics Pathways” to a local charity, organization or family that supports literacy.