Dolores Mary Moffat (née Comella), born at the home of her parents, Cosmo and Amelia, on April 20, 1927, in Oakland, California, passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2023, in Kerrville, Texas at the age of 95 from congestive heart failure.

At the age of 15, while a student at Castlemont High School in Oakland, Dolores took a part-time job in meat wrapping. After graduating in 1945 and trying other types of work, this experience eventually led to a long career in the meat department at Safeway. Ever the industrious worker, in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s, she sold Sarah Coventry jewelry in the evenings after her shifts. In 1969, Dolores moved with her husband, Jim Moffat from San Leandro to Sebastopol and then to Santa Rosa. It is here that, while working at Safeway, she began classes to earn her real estate license, got her license, retired from Safeway and began a second career in real estate. She eventually also earned a broker’s license. With her husband, she developed several properties in Sonoma County. She also helped friends and family members purchase various properties in California.