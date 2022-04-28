Dominga Ordaz

Dominga was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico to parents Julia and Juan. Dominga was one of seven siblings. She had some early schooling but as a teen, mostly worked to help her widowed mom.
Dominga married Jose, her husband of 59 years. They emigrated to Livermore in 1959 with four young children and Dominga remained a resident of Livermore for the rest of her life. She was a stay-at-home mom and after raising her own children, Dominga continued doing what gave her joy, taking care of babies and young children. Music also gave her much joy and she loved to sing.
Dominga is survived by her six children, Cruz Maria Stahl, Coral Wood, Marta, Jose Jr, Luis and David Ordaz, 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A pre-Mass rosary will be held promptly at 10 a.m., at St. Michael Church, 458 Maple St., Livermore; followed by a Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held at St. Michael's Cemetery 3885 East Ave., Livermore.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to La Familia Counseling/ Cultura y Bienestar Tri Valley.