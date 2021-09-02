Dominic L. Mazzone, Jr. “Don” to family and friends was born in South Bend, Indiana.
Don can’t be described using just one word, he was so much more than that. He was gentle, loving, caring, romantic, sincere, curious, dependable, hardworking, humorous, ambitious and trusting. He was a lovable man, who had a great smile and laugh. That’s who he was!
Don was loved by family/friends and pretty much everyone he met. He was a great son/brother/husband/father but most of all an awesome grandpa (his favorite role)!
Don grew up in Indiana, was an altar boy, Boy Scout, attended Purdue College and studied chemistry! Don was a chemist at O’Brien Paints in Indiana. He eventually ended up working at Fuller-O’Brien Paints in San Francisco, California as a manager.
Don and Birdie met at Fuller (she worked there since 1969). Don and Birdie started dating (both were divorced and had kids). Don had two daughters and Birdie one daughter.
Don and Birdie were together for three years before Don proposed to her in Hawaii. Birdie said YES of course! Don also asked Birdie’s dad for his blessing to marry Birdie and he said YES! Don was a true romantic. They ended up getting married Valentine’s Day 1981. It was a beautiful and romantic wedding with family, friends; many from Fuller. They loved each other so much and their love, grew stronger. Don was a loving, caring husband to Birdie. Don and Birdie were married 39 years and were together for 43 years. He was now part of a big family.
Birdie was the eldest of eight kids in her family. Don looked forward to the family gatherings. The family loved Don as he was always lots of fun at parties for birthdays, graduations, etc. He loved hosting parties and also loved spending time at our Lake Berryessa home with friends there.
Don loved working in his garage on cars (especially his 1966 Red Mustang, which he worked on it for 25 years). He also had a ‘66 Mustang GT coup that he bought from a friend (literally all in parts and in baggies)! It took Don years to put it back together with the help from grandson Justin and son-in-law Milton.
Don restored many mustangs, but loved to drive his Model A and HEMI Dodge Ram truck too. The grandkids would ask him “What’s under your Hood?” He would say “It’s a HEMI,” like the commercial and they all laughed!
We took his ‘66 Mustang to car shows in Reno, Livermore and the Alameda County Fair. He even won a 1st place trophy for the Model A and got plaques for the ‘66 Mustang!
He enjoyed working in his garden (he definitely had a green thumb). He had a big garden full of vegetables, fruit and herbs, which he shared with family, friends and neighbors!
Don had a great sense of humor! Always kidding around and did silly things that made us all laugh (including himself). His laugh was infectious! Had silly sayings too. (Hell of deal or You don’t know Jack. His favorite was $1.99 are you out of your mind?)
He was very animated. He was a very respected man (anyone who met and knew Don knew he was an honest man). Don truly loved life and he loved his wife Birdie Ann and she loved him. The love they shared grew stronger through the years. He loved traveling. Don and Birdie traveled a lot as he was a very adventurous guy. He loved sports and going to games. Don loved spending time with the grandkids and taking them to games, car shows, etc.
He was a good dad to Gina, Michelle and Shari, and was a loving grandpa to Jessica, Justin, Shelby, Courtney, Mariah, and Colten, and they loved him too.
Don will truly be missed by all of us! No words can describe how big a presence Don was in our lives and how he touched the hearts of so many. Don was a strong man and fought his Parkinson's disease to the end — never giving up or quitting. He was amazing that way, wanting to do whatever it took to live a longer life. However, in the end it was the Lord who made the decision for Don. He came to Don that early morning and whispered “Don, take my hand and come with me to a better place, as it’s time for you to rest.”
Don had a great sense of humor and many of you I’m sure remember his quick comebacks which made you smile or laugh. Don will never be gone as he will live on in our hearts with all the great memories he brought to every one of us.
We will all miss Don, but Birdie misses Don the most as he was the love of her life. All the pictures and things they shared in their life together reminds her every day of Don and how much they enjoyed each other. Birdie does believe they will be together again and until then she has all the beautiful memories of him and their great life together to comfort her.
I’m sure Don is happy and smiling down right now to see all his family, friends and neighbors all here today to celebrate his life. It is us who are sad and missing him because he was taken from us too soon, but we know in our hearts he is now without pain, in the heavens above until we all meet again in the glory of heaven with Christ our lord.
Don you will be missed!! Don is survived by his wife Birdie Ann; sister Nancy Mazzone; daughters and spouses; Gina (Milton) Wood; Michelle (Bryan) Offill, Shari (John) Morlan. Grandchildren: Jessica Wood, Justin Wood, Shelby Offill, Courtney Offill, Mariah Morlan and Colten Morlan. He is also survived by; Jeannette, Brian Voigt, Sharon, Chip Steeves, Mary, Danny Looney, James Abeyta, Lori Abeyta and Diann Abeyta.
Preceded in death by his parents Dominic and Catherine Mazzone; uncles and aunts in South Bend and San Diego, as well as Birdie’s parents; James and Ann Abeyta, and younger sister Debbie Abeyta.
They have all passed but still in our hearts!