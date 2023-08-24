OBIT - Don Saulovich.jpg

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved “Papa” Don Saulovich on Aug. 13, 2023. “Papa” Don was born on Aug. 18, 1944, in Oakland, California to Lawrence and Mary Saulovich.

He served in military intelligence during the Vietnam War and worked as a delivery person for Hostess, Alpha Beta, Orowheat, and Perry’s for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, his parents Lawrence and Mary Saulovich, and his sister Joann Waage.