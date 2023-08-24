It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved “Papa” Don Saulovich on Aug. 13, 2023. “Papa” Don was born on Aug. 18, 1944, in Oakland, California to Lawrence and Mary Saulovich.
He served in military intelligence during the Vietnam War and worked as a delivery person for Hostess, Alpha Beta, Orowheat, and Perry’s for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, his parents Lawrence and Mary Saulovich, and his sister Joann Waage.
There is no doubt he enjoyed life to its fullest extent. During the summer he could always be found at Shadow Cliffs “Putting in His 6 Hours of Sun.” Almost every Wednesday for the last 23 years he could be found in Tracy visiting his daughters, grandkids, and his fur great-grandkids who he loved to feed Kraft Cheese. He could not drive through a small town without stopping at the local bakery and buying a chocolate éclair or an apple turnover.
He will be missed by several friends and extended family members. He will be fondly remembered by his children Brandi (Brandon) Hoffert, Jami Faulk, and Shon Sr. (Gina) Saulovich and his grandchildren Zachary and Russell Hoffert, Madison and Chole Faulk, Shon Jr. (Hannah) and Kylie Saulovich.
We ask you to mourn not a life lost, but remember a life very well lived. A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 31, 2023, between 1-5 p.m., at Pleasanton’s Veterans Memorial Building at 301 Main St., Pleasanton, California, 94566. In memory of “Papa” Don please wear something beach themed. Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Saulovich family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.