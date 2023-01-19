OBIT - Donald Robert Provan.jpg

Don Provan, age 66, died unexpectedly of a sudden cardiac arrest on Dec. 26, 2022 at home in Pleasanton, California.

Don developed networking software for his whole career. In 1982 he met his wife, Jan, while they developed the core Internet protocols (TCP/IP). After getting married in 1984, they commemorated their shared love for computing by naming their children after the protocols they worked on together, TCP/IP, Tara Calleigh Provan, and Ian Provan.