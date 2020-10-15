Donald Ivan Keith, 79, was born in Milden, Saskatchewan, Canada, on Jan. 22, 1941, and passed away peacefully in Livermore on Oct. 5, 2020, due to complex complications from Parkinson's.
Don is survived by his wife, Janie; two daughters, Stacy Heffel [David and Parker], and Ellen (Robert) Shaw [Jack and Alta Jane]; his sister, Jeanne (John) Burbage [Adam] of Saskatoon, Canada;and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Family was his passion.
Don was predeceased by his father, Wesley Ivan Keith, in 1983; his mother. Francis Jean Horner Keith, in 2007; brother, Grant, in 1949; and brother, Doug, in 2018.
He attended Haddington School, Sovereign Elementary School, Rosetown High School, and the University of Saskatchewan. He set off to the USA in 1961 and met Janie in 1969, whom he married in 1970 (they celebrated their 50th anniversary this 202). They moved to Pleasanton in 1971 and joined John Knox Presbyterian Church in Dublin to raise their family, ever so gradually growing in their relationship with God and with others. Don became a U.S. citizen in 2011.
In 2019, he and Janie moved to Santa Rosa, fully trusting that God had opened the doors for a fresh celebration of His glory and grace in His name. Throughout the last days of his life, Don remained ever positive and hopeful, an encourager to all, especially to his family. His camaraderie with his golfing buddies and his grandsons will be remembered with lots of joy.
We the family are thankful to you, his friends, his Kaiser care team, Hospice By the Bay San Rafael, and Hope Hospice of Pleasanton. Don came full circle, closer every day to God Almighty. His final resting place was at a friend’s home in Livermore, in the company of family and friends. We are grateful to have had Don with us, challenging us, loving us, and that he finished the course in peace.