Donald J. Houser passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sept. 23 after battling various illnesses consistent with Agent Orange Exposure in Vietnam. Don was born in Angels Camp, California, raised in Livermore and graduated as a Livermore High School Cowboy in 1955. Serving with the USMC in Vietnam, he distinguished himself as a calm leader and received a battlefield commission to platoon commander, a billet normally held by a commissioned officer. His citations include the Navy and Marine Corps medal, Bronze Star with “V”, Navy Commendation Medal with “V”, and two purple hearts. After 24 years of service, he retired with the rank of first sergeant.
Don established Don’s Photography of Poway in 1979. He was fortunate to reside for 55 years on Holland Road surrounded by dear friends and neighbors. In his golden years he was an avid traveler who enjoyed his grandchildren, racquetball and gardening. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn, of 61 years, his children Kathleen, Donna and Darren, seven grandchildren and his sister Jacqueline LaLonde.