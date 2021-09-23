Our husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Sept. 12, after a battle with cancer. He touched many lives with his love of humor and desire to encourage all the students that he was fortunate to meet.
Don was born in San Francisco and graduated from Lincoln High School. He earned a physical education degree from San Francisco State College, where he also played football for four years. After college, he played football for the Oakland Raiders, but a knee injury sent him back to S.F. State for his teaching credential and then to Granada High School, where he taught and coached for 35 years. He was inducted into the sports Hall of Fame for the City of San Francisco in 2011 and into the San Francisco State Football Hall of Fame in 2017.
Don enjoyed surfing, tennis, fishing, and almost every sport on TV, and any time spent with his family too.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Judy; his devoted children, Hillary (Pleasanton), and Darren and his wife Mary (Pleasant Hill); and his three grandchildren, Hudson, Sullivan, and Crawford.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Don’s life on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 3 p.m., at 2405 Wedgewood Way, in Livermore. Friends and family are encouraged to wear shorts for the celebration of Don’s life.
A special acknowledgement to Tuscany Villas in Livermore for their excellent care and to Hope Hospice for their amazing devotion to Don and Judy. A special thank you to Callaghan Mortuary in Livermore for their personal and professional care.
Donations may be made in Don’s name to Hope Hospice, 6377 Clark Ave., Suite 100, Dublin, CA 94568 or https://bit.ly/2XIeIUi; or to St. Anthony’s Dining Room, 121 Golden Gate Ave., Floor 1, San Francisco, CA, 94102 or https://bit.ly/3nNxKDr.