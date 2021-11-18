Donald Kelly, 91, passed away peacefully with his daughter Dawn at his side at the Livermore Veterans Center.
Donald was born in the Mohave Desert in a town called Brown which no longer exists. He was raised in the Turlock, California area. At the age of 15, Don left school to help his family manage their farm in Hilmar, California.
At the age of 21 on March 6, 1951, Donald was inducted into the U.S. Army then sent to Camp Roberts, California for basic training and combat training. Donald was a recipient of the Combat Infantry Medal, Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart. He was in Korea for five months and 16 days when he was seriously wounded after his foxhole was hit with a mortar shell and then discharged due to his wounds on June 30, 1952, as a Private First Class.
In 1959 Donald began working at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in the mail room later to become the supervisor. He met his wife Marlene Draghi of 52 years while working at LLNL. Donald retired in the summer of 1981 after 22 years.
After retirement Donald enjoyed camping, boating and traveling in his fifth wheel with his family. They traveled to Alaska, Canada and camped throughout most of Northern California. Don’s passion was tending to his vegetable garden every summer and going fishing and spending quality time with his grandson Jeff.
Donald is survived by his daughter Dawn Kelly of Livermore, California.; grandson Jeff Kelly of Reno, Nevada; granddaughter Tonya Donaldson of Pine Top, Arizona; great-granddaughter Savana Kelly of Pollock Pines, California; nieces Terry Butler of Livermore, California; Paula Bohannon of Sheridan, Idaho; Patti Terry of Modesto, California; Shari Grunden of Merced, California; Brenda Young of Marietta, Georgia; nephews Mike Fragulia of Merced, California; Darrell Silva of Escalon, California; Ron Silva of Lathrop, California; Kenneth Fuller of Paradise, California; and Steve Fuller of Sacramento, California, along with many great-nieces/nephews and several cousins.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; Herbert and Jewel Kelly of Merced, California; his wife Marlene (Diane) Kelly of Livermore, California; sons David Kelly of Camino, California and Jim Kelly of Pollock Pines, California; sisters; Katherine Fragulia of Modesto, California; Hildred Fuller of Sacramento, California; Mary Corvello of Livermore, California; Dorothea Kelly of Hilmar, California; nephew Toby Silva of Livermore, California; and a niece Nancy Fuller of Sacramento, California.
Donald will be forever in our hearts and will be truly missed by his family. Donald will be laid to rest with his beloved wife with full military honors at St. Michaels Cemetery in Livermore, California, on Nov. 18, 2021. The visitation and service will begin at 11 a.m. at Callaghan Mortuary, Livermore, California. Burial will be at noon with a reception to follow.