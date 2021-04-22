Donald Ray Smith was born on April 4, 1948, and entered into rest on April 13, 2021.
Don served in the U.S. Navy (1966 to 1970) and was a Vietnam veteran. He was born and raised in Livermore and graduated from Granada High School in 1966, where he played football and won awards for his artwork. Don enjoyed his career as a butcher in many local grocery stores.
Later in life, he became a custodian with Manteca Unified School District. Don retired in Sonora, where he lived out his remaining years painting the landscapes of the town he loved. He loved sports, and was an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants and 49ers. He was a huge history buff and enjoyed watching old western, sci-fi, and war movies. Don loved classic hot rods, and was proud of his 1940 Ford Sedan.
He loved being a father and grandfather. He leaves behind three sons, Bart Dobbs, Troy Smith, and Ryan (Jessica) Smith; daughter, Sarah Darter (Billy); and grandchildren, Savannah, Shannyn, Emily, Preston, Blake, Natalie, Myah, Noah, and Madelyn. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Dallas and Josephine Smith; brother, Dallas Smith; and his beloved daughter, Jenifer Smith.