Donald, a resident of Livermore, California, was an Oakland Native and grew up in the East Bay.
He graduated from Arroyo High School in the class of 1962. Donald had a successful career in the auto industry with Chevrolet and retired from Groth Brothers, which provided for his big family of seven children and wife.
He was respected and loved by many. His life was full of his love for old cars family and friends. He will be sorely missed.
Donald is survived by his wife Shirley; sister Shirley and her husband Ira Stafford; children, Lori McLean and her husband Michael, Licia Shultz and her husband Jerry, Dion Cracraft (preceded in death), Andrea Doyon, Paul King and his wife Beth, Samantha Zehnder and her husband John, Michael; his grandchildren, Lucas, Rose (John), Shane, Benjamin, Jonathan and his wife Allie, Amand, Mattie, Hope, Jamie, John and Jeff.
A gathering will be held on June 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the ranch.